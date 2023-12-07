Tekken 8 deluxe edition – with Roger, Eddy, Armour King and a new character – leaks from PSN store

It looks as though the deluxe edition for Tekken 8 has leaked early, and with it the full first season of DLC characters for the game.

This info first appeared to have come via the German PSN store, an image of which was seemingly captured via screenshot from eagle-eyed gamers who spotted it. Following this, the Hungarian PSN store uploaded information for all editions of Tekken 8 which VG247 has seen firsthand and captured. In case the listing goes down as the German one did, we have the info for you below.

There it is, direct from the PSN store. | Image credit: VG247

This shows that the deluxe edition comes with the season 1 DLC character pass included. This pass gets you Roger, Xiao Meng, Armor King, and Eddy Gordo. That's a killer line-up with a lot of fan favourites included. Special shout-out goes to Roger - the boxing kangaroo - who appears to be making a return.

Then there's a sweep of customisation options for characters and the player's in-game avatar. Those with the deluxe edition will net themselves the Kinjin avatar costume, the Paul Phoenix avatar set, a Tetsujin and Mokujin avatar costume, as well as a gold suit pack and Kangaroo pack for various fighters.

Now that the Hungarian PSN store has come in and made the mistake as the German one, we can see info about the ultimate edition too. This version of Tekken 8 comes with an Avatar tea set costume, as well as Jin and Kazuya avatar costumes alongside from all the addition content the deluxe edition had.

Harada and the team working on Tekken 8 just can't catch a break with this stuff. Ever since the game was revealed, there has been an ongoing cavaclade of leaks. Not only did the network test result in a small leak, but Azucena was released early ahead of her Evo 2023 reveal trailer. Not only that, but prior leaks have pointed towards exciting new modes that have yet to be confirmed or denied by Bandai.

In spite of all these leaks, Tekken 8 remains a deeply sought after game for many fighting game fans and casual enjoyers. With the game releasing next January, it's one of 2024's biggest and earliest game relaeses with a concrete release date right now.

If these season one characters are true, what do you think of this line-up? Let us know below!