Tekken 8 release date leaked ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live

The Tekken 8 release date has seemingly been leaked ahead of Gamescom opening night live. The leak, stemming from the Microsoft Store, states the game is set to release on January 26, 2024.

This leak comes via Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, who claims to have found the release date info on the public Tekken 8 store page. Since then, the page has been taking down in what apepars to be a quick attempt to cover up the error.

This comes only a few hours before the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, in which several reveals are expected to take place live in Koln. While Tekken 8 news wasn't confirmed, Harada has publcially Tweeted about his presence at the show indicating that an official reveal is set to come in the imminent future.

To the #Gamescom pic.twitter.com/gPlIO4uygm — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) August 20, 2023

The game has fallen afoul of numerous leaks in recent memory. Recently, Harada has publcially vented his frustrations at the situation, revealing that the Bandai Namco had identified the source of the leaks and have made changes in order to curb this kind of information getting out in the future. It appears to be purely coincidence that an alltogether different source of leaks - a store page as opposed to a malicious individual - is at fault this time around.

Not to mention, it was not even a month ago when Bandai Namco itself leaked some Tekken 8 reveals, with the company's EU website quickly uploading then removing two new additions to the roster ahead of Evo 2023. It seems as though the Tekken 8 team just can't catch a break when it comes to these premature reveals.

What are your thoughts on all this? Do you like this January release date? Let us know below!