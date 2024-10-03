Good news Tekken 8 fans, you can get six inches of Jin Kazama all to yourself for only £15

Listen up folks. Are you a fan of Tekken 8? Have you wanted six inches of Jin Kazama, all to yourself? if you've said yes to both of those you're in luck...because new Tekken 8 figurines of Jin Kazama (and King) are now for sale for the low, low price of £15.

Available right now on Hotukdeals, you can grab yourself both Jin and King made of luxurious plastic. Not only do both figurines get stands to hold them in place, they also get changeable hands for your pleasure. Jin also gets a lightning effect attachment, for those in the mood for an electric wind god fist every now and again.

Here's some interesting snipets from the product description. Apparently, these are great "for play & display". Also, in regards to Jin, it states, "this highly detailed figure can take countless positions thanks to its 20 points of articulation." Countless positions...the mind boggles.

I think a six inch figurine is the perfect gift for someone who want a reminder of the perils of climbing the ranks online. Tekken 8 remains a popular, intriguing game. Heihachi is finally back, and with him the next chapter in Tekken's story and development. It's a game absolutely worth grabbing if you're hungry for a new fighting game to bounce on.

Are you keen for six inches of Jin? Let us know below! If you want to read an interesting feautre of Tekken's past and future, we interviewed Harada about exactly that right here.

It's a good read!