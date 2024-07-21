Heihachi is not dead! Everyone's favourite grandpa is back from the dead, and returning to Tekken 8 this Autumn

Heihachi Mishima, a major character who seemingly died at the end of Tekken 7, is back! He'll be making a return to Tekken 8 as part of the game's current DLC season pass, and releasing in Autumn of this year.

Announced by director Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray, the reveal was shown alongside a selection of in-game cinematics and new story details, pointing towards additional story content coming to the game alongside his release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Both Harada and Murray also stated that Lidia, the next new character coming to Tekken 8, will be releasing on July 22 (US) and July 23 (ROW). Along with Lidia, all players will get access to the photo mode and the seaside stage.

On top of all of this, the Tekken World Tour 2024 finals are coming to Japan in December of this year, which will conclude the year-long Tekken competitive circuit. Book your tickets now, if you're keen to watch some IRL Tekken over a four-day period.

Imagine climbing out of a volcano, the mad lad. Are you excited to see more Heihachi? Let us know below!