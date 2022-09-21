Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be included in FIFA 23

Ted Lasso's soccer team AFC Richmond will be made available in FIFA 23.

The football club will be usable in Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

FIFA 23 Official Ted Lasso Trailer

You will also be handed several AFC Richmond items including kits, Manager items, and other content as you unlock it across FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs where applicable.

Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, or for any team of your choosing. You can also create your own Manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond if you aren't a fan, or create a Player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of your choosing.

AFC Richmond’s iconic home stadium, Nelson Road, will also feature in FIFA 23.

"As long-time fans of FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas," said Sudeikis.

"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks."

“In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe,” said David Jackson, VP of brand for EA Sports FIFA. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23."

Related content in FUT and Pro Clubs will be available through objectives, challenges, and rewards, designed to be attainable from launch. This includes Ted Lasso, and Coach Beard manager items, AFC Richmond kits and other FUT club and stadium vanity items including badges, flags and more, in addition to Nelson Road Stadium being included in Pro Clubs.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 30. Early Access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition begins on September 27.