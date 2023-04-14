Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has seen another delay and will now be released on February 2, 2024.

The news broke overnight via the game's official Twitter account with the announcement stating Rocksteady needed more time with the game.

Check out the first official look at four-player co-op in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Originally set to release in 2022, a May 26, 2023 release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S was provided last fall. In March of this year, it was reported another delay was inevitable and that the game would be released in late 2023.

According to that report, the delay would provide the team at Rocksteady Studios time to polish the game up more, and that is indeed the case.

"We have made a tough but necessary decision to take the time needed on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," reads the announcement.

"Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead, and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

Despite not being out yet, the game has received some backlash from the community due to the game's always online component and that it will feature content akin to a battle pass.

This was revealed back in February via an in-depth look at the game during a State of Play presentation. In an FAQ published to the game's website after the broadcast, it was revealed the game requires an always online connection - even in single-player mode. Folks weren't too happy when they heard this bit of news.

Content similar to a battle pass was also revealed at this time, and it will include cosmetic items. Post-release, players can also expect new playable characters, new missions, new weapons, and other content you can play after the main story is finished.

Announced at DC FanDome 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark taking on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world'1s DC Super Heroes. The Squad is forced into this action due to lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance. The original story is set within an open-world Metropolis and finds the four villains up against aliens alongside the DC Super Heroes they are tasked with taking out.

The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will, as with multiplayer. Each squad member will have unique move sets with traversal abilities, various weapons to customize, and skills to master.

It is to be made available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.