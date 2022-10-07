Street Fighter 6: Chun Li Move list

Chun Li is back in Street Fighter 6, and is packing a mix of familiar and brand new attacks in their most mature iteration yet. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series, or are a newbie looking to learn more about Capcom’s master of kicks, there’s plenty to learn with the release of Street Fighter 6.

As such, we’ve written up this move list for Chun Li so you can know all about her special moves, super arts, and unique attacks in Street fighter 6 without having to rely on guesswork or stumbling into training mode mid-match.

Looking for a Street Fighter 6 video to talk you through the latest? Here's Alex and Jim chatting all about it!

Chun Li Special Moves

Kikoken (Hold back, Forward + Punch)

Chun Li’s dedicated fireball special is a core part of her kit as it allows her to better control the horizontal space while grounded. Requiring a charged back motion before the move is executable, you’ll need to make sure you opponent isn’t within jumping range by the tiem you throw this out.

Hundred Lightning Kicks (Quarter Circle Forward + Kick)

Chun Li’s classic lightning kicks makes a return, allowing her to rain an onslaught of quick kicks to another fighter in front of her. Different kick inputs changes the strength, length, and safety of this attack, and it can be cancelled into an EX follow-up — Lightning Kick Barrage — on ht with an additional input of two kicks. A great combo ender.

Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks (Quarter Circle Forward + Kick. requires Forward Jump)

Much like the previous entry, the Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks has Chunk i release a barrage of blows to enemies ahead of her, although this version can only be done during a forward jump, making it a powerful offensive option as well as a great air-to-air attack. Can often lead to a combo when used on aerial enemies.

Spinning Bird Kick (Hold Down, Up + Kick)

Another bonafide classic Street Fighter special makes its return in Street Fighter 6, as Chun Li’s Spinning Bird Kick is back. With this, you can close the distance on enemies in a flash and even make your way past certain projectiles if you want to punish those playing a bit too safe.

Hazanshu (Quarter Circle Back + Kick)

Chun Li’s in-built overhead returns in Street Fighter 6, with the same input as fans will remember from previous entires in the series. With Hazanshu, players can quickly attack with an overhead attack from medium range, which acts as a powerful combo starter as well as a great way of keeping opponents from crouch blocking too much when you’re going in for the kill.

Tensho Kicks (Down, Down + Kick)

Chun Li’s uppercut option. With Tensho Kicks, you can take out incoming aerial enemies as well as finish off combos with a series of painful upwards kicks. A great defensive option, as well as something you’ll want to have cocked and ready in case you find yourself locked down by incoming blows.

Chun Li Super Arts

Kikosho (Quarter Circle Forward x2 + Punch)

A forward-facing super, which lets out a large orb of energy in front of Chun Li that hits numerous times for great damage. Best used as a combo ender, as its short range makes it tricky to punish opponents at a medium range (unless your reactions are on point).

Aerial Kikosho (Quarter Circle Forward x2 + Punch. Requires jump.)

This is a fun new addition to Chun Li’s kit. When jumping in any direction, Chun Li can let out her powerful Kikosho super at enemies in front of her, with the super able to hit both those in the air or on the ground beneath her. As such, it’s a brilliant offensive tool, as well as a defensive one, as over-aggressive players can easily get caught dashing a bit too much and eat a lot of damage as a result.

Hoyoku-sen (Quarter Circle Forward x2 + Kick)

It’s Chun Li’s super art version of her Lightning Kicks! As with the Kikosho, this super art makes for a powerful combo ender, as well as an awesome punish for those who throw out moves a bit too haphazardly. However, it is very unsafe when blocked, so be careful.

Soten Ranka (Quarter Circle Back x2 + Kick)

Finally, we have Chun Li’s cinematic super art. This is a close range super, making it an ideal combo ender or punish option if you land a Drive Impact. As with all cinematic super arts, it deals additional damage when you are below 25% health, so keep it in mind for clutch situations.

Chun Li Unique attacks

Chun Li is prepared with a series of unique normals in Street Fighter 6, each with their own quirks and perks that you’ll want to learn as soon as possible. These are:

Swift Thrust (Back or Forward + Medium Punch)

Hakkei (Back + Heavy Punch)

Water Lotus Fist (Down Forward + Heavy Punch)

Yokusen Kick (Forward + Heavy Kick)

Falling Crane (Down Forward + Heavy Kick)

Yosu Kick (Down + Medium Kick. Performed during a jump, up to three times)

Wall Jump (Up forward. Done during a jump, must be close to a wall).

Soaring Eagle (Heavy Punch -> Heavy Punch. During a Jump)

Serenity Stream (Quarter Circle Back + Punch)

Orchid Palm (Light Punch during Serenity Stream)

Snake Strike (Medium Punch during Serenity Stream)

Lotus Fist (Heavy Punch during Serenity Stream)

Forward Strike (Light Kick during Serenity Stream)

Senpu Kick (Medium Kick during Serenity Stream)

Tenku Kick (Heavy Kick during Serenity Stream)

That concludes our move list breakdown for Chun Li in Street Fighter 6!