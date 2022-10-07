Street Fighter 6 beginner's guides hub: Move lists, new mechanics, and more.

Street Fighter 6 is slowly but surely approaching, with new characters revealed often and a whole lot of new injected into Capcom’s legendary fighting game series, there’s so much to wrap your head around. New moves, new mechanics, new game modes, and more.

To help you find out everything you need to know, we’ve broken down everything you need to know into this Street Fighter 6 beginner’s guides hub, so you can quickly find what you need as soon as possible. It’s a constantly updated page, so be sure to come back and check it out often for more articles and guides!

Looking for a Street Fighter 6 video to talk you through the latest? Here's Alex and Jim chatting all about it!

Street Fighter 6 move lists

To start learning a character, you need to know what they can do.

With a massive cast of characters, we’ve broken down the move lists of each and every fighter below including their arsenal of special moves, unique attacks, and super arts.

Ryu move list

Chun Li move list

Luke move list

Jamie move list

Kimberly Move list

Juri Move List

Guile Move List

Ken Move List

Street Fighter 6: New Mechanics

New tools have arrived with explosive new colours

There’s a handful of new and exciting twists being added to Street Fighter 6, which we’ve broken down below:

(come back later for guides in this section — sorry!)

Street Fighter 6 Single Player Guides

Here comes a new fighter!

Street Fighter 6 is coming packed with an open world mode for you to explore! For guides breaking down everything you need to know, please refer below:

(come back later for guides in this section — sorry!)

Street Fighter 6 Multiplayer Guides

At the end of the day, it's PvP that's most important.

Single player isn’t the only aspect of Street Fighter 6 getting a fresh new makeover. The game’s multiplayer side is shiny and new too! Here are some guides explaining the Street Fighter 6 multiplayer:

(come back later for guides in this section — sorry!)

That wraps up our Street Fighter 6 guides page. Be sure to come back soon to find new additions to this list!