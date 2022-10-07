Street Fighter 6: Ryu Move list

Ryu is Mr Street Fighter, the main guy, the front cover star. He was front and centre the moment Street Fighter 6 was announced, and has returned in style with some refreshed attacks and a brand new look in Street Fighter 6. If you’re looking for a full breakdown of what he can do, we’ve got the full Ryu move list for Street Fighter right here.

We’ve broken down the Ryu Street Fighter 6 move list into three sections: special moves, unique attacks, and super arts so you can quickly jump to the information you need!

Ryu Special moves

Hadoken (Quarter Circle Forward + Kick)

The Classic fireball is back, allowing you to keep opponents at a safe distance away from you with a fast-travelling horizontal projectile. Just be careful you don’t throw one out too close, or they’ll jump right over it!

Shoryuken (Z Motion + Punch / Forward, Down, Forward + Punch)

Ryu’s uppercut returns and remains much unchanged from previous iterations. You can through this out to punish approaching aerial opponents, or on wake-up to beat out incoming attacks. Be careful though, if it misses or gets blocked, you’re wide open for incoming attacks.

Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (Quarter Circle Back + Kick)

Another beloved move is present in Ryu’s Street Fighter 6 moveset. This sends the fighter forwards quickly with a continuous spinning kick attack, which is great at getting past ranged projectiles and closing the distance on keep-away opponents.

Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (Quarter Circle Back + Kick. Requires Forward Jump)

The Aerial Tatsu is an aerial special move and a great way of switching up your attack timing when going in on the offensive. Not only does it slow your descent towards the ground, allowing you to avoid incoming attacks, it can also lead to devastating combos on hit.

High Blade Kick: (Quarter Circle Forward + Kick)

Here’s a move that’ll be familiar to Street Fighter 3 and 5 players. The Donkey kick is back, and remains a powerful close range tool and an awesome move when trying to puns whiffed attacks. With it, Ryu steps forward before unleashing a powerful kick, with the strength affected by the kick input you use. However, the move is easily punishable, so it most commonly used as a combo ender or extender.

Hashogeki (Quarter Circle Back + Punch)

A new move in Ryu’s Repertoire in Street Fighter 6. The Hashogeki is a short ranged special move that acts as a brilliant combo ender as Ryu unleashes a harrowing energy blast in front of him. Be careful when using it out in the open though, as it doesn’t hit very far and is easily punished.

Denjin Charge (Down, Down + Punch)

This is a fun one. With Denjin charge, Ryu can alter the properties of several special moves and super arts, improving their damage and providing additional beneficial affects. This include the Hadoken, Hashogeki, Shinku Handoken and Shin Hashogeki. You’ll need to get some distance first though, as the charge can be punished by opponents on their toes.

Ryu Super Arts

Shinku Hadoken (Quarter Circle Forward x2 + punch)

Ryu’s Fireball super. This Super Art is a brilliant ranged punish as well as a combo ender, as Ryu sends forward a giant projectile that blasts past enemy range attacks and deals substantial damage to those it hits.

Shin Hashogeki (Quarter Circle Back x2 + Punch)

The super art version of Ryu’s new special attack Hashogeki. This also is a super short ranged attack, although deals a massive amount of damage when it hits. In addition, it can be charged by holding down the punch button, allowing you to trick opponents into whiffing before dealing out the damage.

Shin Shoryuken (Z Motion Forward x2 + Kick)

Finally, we have Ryu’s uppercut super, which has him shoot upwards with an incredibly powerful close-ranged blow. While this can be used as an anti-air, if you want the full damage and cinematic finisher, you’ll want to hit a grounded enemy. It also deals additional damage when you are at 25% health or less.

Ryu Unique attacks

In addition to his specials and super arts, Ryu has a collection of powerful and useful unique normals at his disposal too. These are:

Collarbone Breaker (Forward + Medium Punch)

Solar Plexus Strike (Forward + Heavy Punch)

Short Uppercut (Back + Heavy Punch)

Axe Kick (Back + Heavy Kick)

Whirlwind Kick (Forward + Heavy Kick)

High Double Strike (Heavy Punch -> Heavy Kick)

Fuwa Triple Strike (Medium Punch -> Light Kick -> Heavy Kick)

That concludes our Ryu move list guide! You can check out our Street Fighter 6 Beginner's hub here for other character move lists and more!