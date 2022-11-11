Starfield was meant to launch today — are we all feeling a little sad right now?

It’s November 11, 2022. Today was meant to be Starfield day, where we’d all be exploring, scavenging, and thriving in an intergalactic adventure. Well, you lot would probably. I’d be stuck in the guides mines, but nonetheless, it would have been an exciting time. Yet, fate would see to it for our hype to be postponed, dashed against the rocks on some alien world.

This is all thanks to an delay announced back in May for both Starfield and Redfall, as both games apparently “needed more polish” and were thrown back into the depths of 2023. We since got a look at some Starfield gameplay during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, which gave us a brief idea of what to expect from Bethesda’s next big RPG. Lots of planets, lots of exploration, and hopefully lots of fun.

In case you missed it, you can watch the Starfield gameplay reveal here!

As for right now, we’re admittedly still feeling a tad sad at the whole affair. Delays happen, and if Starfield needed more time we’d rather it get that polish than come out clunky and unfinished. But as user VP007clips put in a post on Reddit, “If they hadn't delayed it we would probably be trying to finish the first quest while the game CTDs every 15 minutes, had glitching graphics that warped between low res and normal every few seconds, 30 FPS, and countless other bugs and issues.” The last thing we want is another Fallout 76 launch situation, and I’d be willing to bet that’s not what Bethesda nor Todd Howard wants either.

You get the feeling that Bethesda has a lot running on Starfield. Fallout 76, while it may be good now judging by the accounts of those who are still playing it (including John Carpenter), remains a black stain on the company’s reputation for many around the world. Not only that, but with CD Projekt Red throwing their own hat in the ring with Cyberpunk 2077, only for that hat to T-pose and clip through the ground, there may be pressure for Bethesda to re-establish themselves. To go “this is how you do it”.

But let us know what you think below! Are you feeling a little sad today?Let us know below! If you’re looking for an up-to-date recount of all things Starfield, check out our everything we know about Starfield page!