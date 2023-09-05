Starfield release date and time for Xbox Game Pass and PC

The Starfield release time is fast approaching, with Bethesda fans just hours away from jumping into the studio's latest open-world epic. After years of waiting and plenty of hype, Starfield is almost out on Xbox and PC.

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year, and one of the most high-profile Xbox Series X/S releases since the consoles launched. And as with all first-party Xbox games, if you're a Game Pass subscriber you'll get to play Starfield on Day One.

If you can't wait to jump into the galaxy-spanning, space RPG then we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Starfield release date. We've got details on the exact time Starfield launches on Xbox, Game Pass and for Steam in different regions around the world, when preload is available, as well as the file size for Starfield.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the Starfield release date?

The Standard Edition of Starfield launches on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. Across the globe Starfield is releasing on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass and for Steam at the exact same time. This means that, depending on the region you're in, you could get to play it a day earlier due to time zone differences.

While the Standard Edition of Starfield is out this week, Xbox and PC gamers that purchased one of the more expensive editions have been able to play it since last week. Starfield early access launched on Friday, 1 September 2023 and was available to anyone that bought the Premium and Constellation Editions of Starfield, or the Premium Edition Upgrade. The latter let Xbox Game Pass subscribers play Starfield early if they paid extra, and the DLC has been a huge hit.

Starfield release time

In the run-up to Starfield's launch, Bethesda announced the exact times the Standard Edition of the game unlocks on Xbox, Game Pass and Steam. In the UK Starfield will be available to play at 1am BST on Wednesday, 6 September 2023..

Here's when the Standard Edition of Starfield launches for regions around the world:

West Coast US: September 5 at 5pm PDT

September 5 at 5pm PDT Central US: September 5 at 7pm CDT

September 5 at 7pm CDT East Coast US: September 5 at 8pm EDT

September 5 at 8pm EDT UK: September 6 at 1am BST

September 6 at 1am BST Europe: September 6 at 2am CEST

September 6 at 2am CEST Japan: September 6 at 9am JST

September 6 at 9am JST Australia: September 6 at 10am AEST

September 6 at 10am AEST New Zealand: September 6 at 12pm NZST

The global Starfield unlock times | Image credit: Bethesda

Starfield preload and file size

If you've pre-ordered Starfield or you're a Game Pass subscriber, you can get ready for the Starfield release date by preloading the game. Starfield preload launched ahead of early access going live, so you can save time by downloading it now to your Xbox or PC.

On Xbox Series X/S, the Standard Edition of Starfield has a file size of about 101.04GB. If you're looking to download Starfield to your PC you'll need 125GB of available space. If this news makes you think your PC could do with an upgrade, then check out our guide to the best gaming SSDs.

Can't wait to play Starfield? If you're thinking of jumping in at launch, but need a hand getting started, we've got plenty of useful guides to help you on your space trotting adventures. We've got guides on the best weapons in Starfield, how lockpicking works, and the Starfield console commands and cheat codes. We've also got guides on what to do with Contraband, where to find Structural and the Lair of the Mantis puzzle solution.