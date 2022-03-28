Splatoon 3 pre-orders, editions, price and release date

Splatoon 3 is the third installment in the fun and vibrant series developed and published by Nintendo, and is rumoured to be released in the summer of 2022.

Almost five years after the release of Splatoon 2, it was revealed in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct that the game would be returning for a third time. Set in the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, players will pick up the splatguns again along with exciting new weapons and moves for more colourful encounters.

So far, we know that there'll be a story mode where you take control of Agent 3 and fight against the evil Octarian, and there's also going to be a co-op mode. You can stay up to date with all the latest Splatoon 3 news, game-play and announcements here. If you love Splatoon and know you'll be playing it come summer time, you can pre-order the game in the UK and US with the links below.

Splatoon 3 pre-orders, versions and bonus content

While there isn't even official cover art for the game yet, you'll be pleased to know that Splatoon 3 is available to pre-order from a handful of retailers including Amazon, Game, Base and ShopTo in the UK, and from Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop in the US. There's currently only one edition available for pre-orders but we hope there'll be news of pre-order bonuses and different editions closer to release. It's not currently available on the Nintendo Switch Online store, so you'll have to get a physical copy of the game if you're looking to pre-order.

Splatoon 3 pre-orders in the UK

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Splatoon 3 pre-orders in the US

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Splatoon 3- $59.99 from GameStop

Splatoon 3- $59.99 from Walmart

Splatoon 3- $59.99 from Best Buy

Splatoon 3 release date and preload times in the US, UK, Europe and rest of the world

Splatoon 3's release date was helpfully narrowed down to "summer 2022" by Nintendo earlier this month, but still does not give us a set time to expect it to release. The last two Splatoon games were released in May and July, so we expect it could come out in one of those two months or in June. We'll let you know when we get a confirmed release date.

