Sifu gets a February release date

Sloclap has announced a new release date for its hand-to-hand combat action game Sifu.

Originally slated to release this year, the game was delayed due to restrictions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns which slowed the game's development. So instead of the team crunching to get it out on time, the studio decided instead to release it in early 2022.

The new date has been set for February 8.

Coming to PC, PS4, and PS5, the Kung Fu game is in development with the folks who brought you the rather excellent Absolver. The game has an interesting twist to it, as every time you die, you come back aged a little bit.

While you may age, you also become more skilled at combat. You start off as a young student who has spent their life training for revenge over the murder of their entire family by a squad of assassins.

Your goal is to hunt down the murderers individually through "gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, and the cold hallways of corporate towers."

You should check out the latest video for the game above which gives you an overview of the combat system.