KUNG FU ACTION

Sifu is being adapted into a live-action film by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad

Sifi for the big screen.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sloclap's Kung Fu game Sifu is getting the movie treatment, courtesy of Story Kitchen and John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

As reported by Deadline, Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson will produce the film along with Kolstad, Mike Goldberg, Dan Jevons and Timothy I. Stevenson.

Sifu Launch Trailer

If you are unfamiliar with Sifu, it centers around a tale of revenge.

In the game, you play as a young student who has spent their life training for revenge over the murder of their entire family by a squad of assassins.

In order to find them, you will search the hidden corners of the city, gang-ridden suburbs, and corporate buildings. You have only one day, and many enemies to fight.

The game has an interesting twist to it, as every time you die, you come back aged a little bit. While you may age, you also become more skilled at combat. You will also learn from your errors, unlock unique skills, and learn to master the techniques of Pak-Mei Kung-Fu. Just don't become too old too fast, or your death becomes permanent.

Sifu was a hit upon release, selling over one million copies during its first month of availability and saw over 10 million hours played.

The game is available on PlayStation systems and PC through the Epic Games Store.

