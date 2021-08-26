Kung Fu action game, Sifu, launches on PlayStation and PC in February 2022

Sifu, the slick-looking kung-fu game from Sloclap (developers of Absolver) has a release date of February 22, 2022 on consoles and PC, a new release date trailer has revealed.

As announced during gamescom's Opening Night Live stream, the trailer for the action game showed off more gameplay and announced the game's new release date after being delayed from its original window of fall 2021.

Sifu comes from Slocalp, the French team behind the critically-acclaimed 2017 martial arts fighting game Absolver. Though a lot of the previous title was designed around online play, the developer is moving away from multiplayer with this title.

Announced during PlayStation's February 2021 State of Play, Sifu's main conceit is that it'll age you a little every single time you die. Apparently, the aging mechanic is a metaphor for the wisdom martial artists gain as they hone ther craft – this is just quite a literal interpretation of that idea.

The latest trailer shows off some locations we've seen before, as well as some cool set-pieces (the most interesting being a many-vs-one fight in a small room with a hanging brush that coats the room with ink as its agitated by the fight).

Sifu is available for pre-order now via the PlayStation Store and the Epic Games Store.

It comes in two versions:

It comes in two versions:

is $39.99 / €39.99 and includes the base games and two pre-order bonuses: an exclusive Photo Mode Cinematic Pack and two exclusive avatars. The Deluxe Edition ($49.99 / €49.99€) also includes the OST, a digital art book, a 10% discount, and access to the game two days early.

Sifu is set to launch on the very pleasing date of 22/2/2022 for PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.