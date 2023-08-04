Martial arts game Sifu to receive final content update in September

The final content update for Sifu is on the way, and you'll be able to try it out come September 7. It will be available for all platforms, save Switch, which will see a release down the road a bit.

After releasing on all platforms and PC last spring, the final content update sees the Arenas Mode expand, unveiling more unseen locations. It also introduces new battles against familiar goons, bosses, and unexpected faces.

Sifu | Final Content Update Release Date

It contains six additional Arenas, 75 challenges, more modifiers and cheats, and film-inspired outfits. You will also encounter zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments, testing your reflexes and strategies.

Developed by Sloclap, the studio that brought you the rather excellent Absolver, the game is a third-person action title that puts you in control of a Kung Fu student out for revenge. It is full of hand-to-hand combat and features an interesting twist: every time you die, you come back aged.

While you may age, you also become more skilled at combat. You start as a young student who has spent their life training for revenge over the murder of their entire family by a squad of assassins. Your goal is to hunt down the murderers individually through "gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, and the cold hallways of corporate towers."

Sifu is available for PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam, and on PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.