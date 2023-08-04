If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
KUNG FU FIGHTING

Martial arts game Sifu to receive final content update in September

Fast as lightning.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The final content update for Sifu is on the way, and you'll be able to try it out come September 7. It will be available for all platforms, save Switch, which will see a release down the road a bit.

After releasing on all platforms and PC last spring, the final content update sees the Arenas Mode expand, unveiling more unseen locations. It also introduces new battles against familiar goons, bosses, and unexpected faces.

Sifu | Final Content Update Release Date

It contains six additional Arenas, 75 challenges, more modifiers and cheats, and film-inspired outfits. You will also encounter zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments, testing your reflexes and strategies.

Developed by Sloclap, the studio that brought you the rather excellent Absolver, the game is a third-person action title that puts you in control of a Kung Fu student out for revenge. It is full of hand-to-hand combat and features an interesting twist: every time you die, you come back aged.

While you may age, you also become more skilled at combat. You start as a young student who has spent their life training for revenge over the murder of their entire family by a squad of assassins. Your goal is to hunt down the murderers individually through "gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, and the cold hallways of corporate towers."

Sifu is available for PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam, and on PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch