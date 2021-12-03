The Santa skin is not coming to Battlefield 2042, says DICE

Battlefield 2024 developer DICE has said the Father Winter skin for Specialist Boris will not be coming to the game.

Many players were either scratching their heads over the addition or were downright upset about the possibility of a Santa-esque skin for Boris. Some probably didn't care either way, and some probably thought it was funny. It just depends on what camp you are in, we guess.

No matter how you felt about it, DICE has said that presently it has "no plans to utilize" the skin this Holiday. We assume this also applies to the Big Nic skin for the M1A5 tank.

"Development for Live Service requires us to work months in advance, and enables us to have options when we reach key moments in our first year," reads the statement on Twitter.

"Today, we have other priorities, and so whilst we have the skins, we presently have no plans to utilize all of them this Holiday.

"We also create unique cosmetics for single-time use in special Battlefield Portal modes to further enhance the fantasy in special events. Throughout our live service, you may occasionally encounter these mode-locked cosmetics, which don't impact the rest of the game. It provides all of us working on Battlefield with exciting new opportunities that let us explore with more creative freedom than before.

"Having you all along for the journey is something we don’t take for granted, and we’ll be grateful to hear your experience with those modes.

"Separately, we'll be starting our weekly missions next week where you'll be challenged to complete objectives, and be rewarded with new skins. Once earned, you'll gain new items for your collection and we'll have new skins available to unlock each week on the road to Season One."

This year's Battlefield game has been met with criticism mainly due to its launch state. There have been numerous reports of bugs, animation problems, clipping, rubber banding, UI elements overlapping, and much more.

To combat some of the problems, DICE released a substantial update for the game earlier this week which addressed plenty of issues.

Also this week it was announced that Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella would be taking over as head of DICE in the wake of studio GM Oskar Gabrielson exiting the studio.

Along with news of Zampella taking the reins, it was announced that Halo designer Marcus Lehto has been put in charge of bringing more storytelling elements to the series. His new studio will work alongside DICE as well as Battlefield Portal developer Ripple Effect to develop a new Battlefield experience in the Battlefield 2042 universe.