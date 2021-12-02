Play as Santa Claus riding a sleigh-tank with Battlefield 2042's Christmas skins

Battlefield 2042 has kicked off its live service. Well, technically that doesn't officially begin until the launch of season one early next year. But as all service games, Battlefield, too, must acknowledge winter celebrations.

With the release of the game's biggest update earlier today, patch 0.3.0, Weekly Missions have arrived in Battlefield 2042. By completing each weekly set, you earn a unique cosmetic.

Unsurprisingly, one of the early unlocks is Christmas-themed. By completing the week three missions, you unlock the Father Winter skin for Specialist Boris... which makes him look like Santa Claus in a sense.

Before that, the week two reward will get you the Big Nic skin for the M1A5 tank... which you can think off as Santa's sleigh, especially with those reindeer on the tread covers.

Here's how they look in-game, courtesy of ResetEra user Saucycarpdog.