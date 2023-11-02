In the middle of the Downtown area of Old Detroit in RoboCop: Rogue City, speak to the police officer arresting the dealer on Broadstreet Avenue and help him get the youth to cooperate.

You can choose whichever dialogue option you wish to threaten the man in custody and he will give up Maurice, the discount dealer, as well as the phone number you need to call.

RoboCop: Rogue City The Discount Dealer quest guide

The only working payphone is in the top left-hand corner of the area, next to the supermarket. Make the call and whatever option you choose Maurice will recognise Robocop’s distinctive voice over the phone.

In the middle of the conversation, you will hear Maurice be taken hostage by the dealers he was stealing from. Rush over to intervene. The building is accessed through a door in one of the backstreets nearby. Remember you can hold in R3 to "sprint" as fast as RoboCop's mechanical legs can carry him.

Make your way inside and you will find yourself too late to stop the abduction.

Search the apartment, making careful note to grab all of the Nuke laying around for the crime points. On the floor you will find boot prints in the dust leading up to the roof, but don’t leave yet.

Image credit: Teyon/VG247

In the back of the apartment there’s a bedroom. Scan the documents here and you will find a note from the Torch Heads threatening Maurice for not cutting them into his operation. This vital clue will be important later.

Make your way up to the roof and interrupt the economics lesson. Make full use of the slo-mo breach to deal with the dealers, then speak to Maurice.

With the clue that Soot is after him, you will be able to convince Maurice that he’s safer in prison and to come quietly. That solves the encounter in a way that fully upholds the law and swiftly accomplishes your mission.