Where to find the arcade secret area in RoboCop: Rogue City

A hidden level in an arcade? Who would've thought?

RoboCop scanning a hidden button to reveal the arcade secret area in RoboCop: Rogue City
In RoboCop: Rogue City, RoboCop’s search for the New Guy takes him to the Downtown area of Old Detroit where an arcade has been pinged as a hub of gang activity.

As a front business for all manner of shady business, the arcade holds not just the answers for RoboCop’s main investigation but many more choice pieces of information and evidence to gather.

Here’s how to find the secret area in the arcade in RoboCop: Rogue City, and grab a free skill point in the process.

RoboCop: Rogue City Arcade Secret Area

First up, as RoboCop enters the arcade everything seems above board, if not a bit of a rip off. But the secret area is accessed downstairs in the manager’s office.

RoboCop interrogating a suspect in RoboCop: Rogue City
To gain access to the downstairs area, under the parameters of RoboCop’s programming, you need a warrant. Search the arcade floor and you will find various tidbits of information, but nothing useful.

Head into the bathroom and scan the babbling teen inside one of the stalls. They’re clearly under the influence of something bad, and the conversation you have with them gives you probable cause to search the building.

Breach the door you saw the manager leave through early and sweep through the rooms you find. Eventually, you reach the manager’s office.

RoboCop scanning a hidden button to reveal the arcade secret area in RoboCop: Rogue City
After the “conversation”, search the room. You can analyze clues on the desk, as well as scan the wall calendar to reveal the safe combination if your deduction is high enough. But either way, there’s a hidden button on the left-hand side of the manager’s desk.

A map showing the location of the secret arcade area in RoboCop: Rogue City
Press it and it opens the gate at the far end of the hallway. Behind it, you find some items to boost your evidence points, plus a useful training chip which gives you an additional skill point.

Well worth the effort, as well as for the trophy!

RoboCop: Rogue City

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

