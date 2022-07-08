RoboCop: Rogue City will see you taking on the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit

During Nacon Connect, RoboCop: Rogue City was announced for consoles and PC.

The first-person shooter based on the RoboCop movies will be released in June 2023 and features the voice of RoboCop himself, Peter Weller.

Set in Detroit, crime runs rampant in a city on the edge of ruin. Here, people are fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury.

To fight the growing crime, the Omni Consumer Products corporation has been given control over the Detroit Police Department in an attempt to restore order. The company creates a cyborg tasked with protecting the city and calls it RoboCop - and it is you.

That's about all that's known about the game so far. Give the trailer a watch to find out what to expect.

The original 1987 RoboCop film was such a success, that it spawned a franchise with films RoboCop 2 (1990) and RoboCop 3 (1993) and a reboot released in 2014. There was also a children's animated series, multiple live-action television shows, video games, comic books, toys, clothing, and other merchandise created based on the franchise. Reportedly, a sequel to the original, tentatively titled RoboCop Returns, has been in development for some time.

All in all, the franchise has made over $100 million worldwide.

RoboCop: Rogue City will be available for PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.