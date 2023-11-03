Where to find the steel mill secret area in RoboCop: Rogue City

As he searches for more information to take down the New Guy in RoboCop: Rogue City, RoboCop follows the trail of the missing Officer Briggs to an abandoned steel mill used as a hideout by the violent gang, the Street Vultures.

The steel mill is used by the Street Vultures as one of their main bases of operations, and therefore holds all sorts of vital secrets about their rackets and illegal activities.

As well as tracking down Officer Briggs, RoboCop can destroy shipments of contraband, collect evidence of illicit dealings and retrieve caches of stolen goods.

However, the most interesting thing to find is the high-level circuit board for his side-arm, hidden in a secret area inside the steel mill.

It’s very easy to miss, so here’s where to find it!

RoboCop: Rogue City Steel Mill Secret Area

You can access the secret area in the steel mill once you’ve completed the first couple of main objectives and gained access to the quarry area in the north of the map.

This is where you gain two optional objectives in addition to finding Officer Briggs.

You find the train at the spot on the map above | Image credit: Teyon/VG247

To enter the steel mill’s secret area, you need to set off the train in the right hand corner of the quarry, have it crash through the barriers in the bottom right corner, then climb up the ladder on the side of it to reach a raised platform.

If you’ve invested in RoboCop’s Engineering skill, you can do this as soon as you find the train.

This is where you find the manual to start the train | Image credit: Teyon/VG247

Alternatively, you can scan a training manual nearby which reveals that a short-circuit will start the train, allowing you to bypass the engineering requirement.

It’s found just to the right of the entrance to the bunker where you complete the “Unwanted Goods” side quest in the top-right corner of the map.

This is right next to where you enter the bunker for the Unwanted Goods side quest | Image credit: Teyon/VG247

The manual is found on top of a barrel, next to a recovery charge. It's easy to miss, but vital to finding the secret area.

Hold square here to start the train | Image credit: Teyon/VG247

Once you’ve started up the train by holding the interact button next to its control panel, follow it to its final destination.

Climb up this ladder, then the secret PCB is across a plank at the top | Image credit: Teyon/VG247

Then climb up the ladder on the side of the train.You will then be able to search the chest you find here and claim the circuit board and trophy!