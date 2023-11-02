As you explore Downtown Detroit in RoboCop: Rogue City, RoboCop gets a bulletin over the radio alerting all units to the Mayor’s Niece having her car stolen. It’s now one of your top priorities to locate the stolen vehicle and return it to its rightful owner.

RoboCop: Rogue City Stolen Vehicle quest guide

Your first port of call is to ask around at local garages about the car. Head over to the autoshop between Towbridge Street and Broadstreet Avenue and talk to Ben.

He’s not happy about having his shop searched, but you can convince him with dialogue. You now have multiple options for how to proceed.

First, if you have level 2 Engineering, you can scan the car battery on the workbench to get a lead.

Alternatively, scan the tax returns to get some leverage over Ben and confront him.

Image credit: Teyon/VG247

Finally, you can also make your way upstairs and scan a scrumpled piece of paper by the trash can. It’s a message from an employee to his boss, snitching that another employee was acting suspiciously. This is another clue you can take to Ben and seems the most Robocop-y option.

When pressed about the contents of the locker, Ben eventually relents and shows you what’s inside. There you find a load of car boosting equipment and a new lead: Scott.

Ben tells you that Scott is a good kid that’s in over his head and to go and find him at another shady garage where he does other jobs.

Make your way there and go inside. Speak to Scott and he will explain that he’s being leaned on by a local gangster, Rex, and stole the Mayor’s Niece’s car to provide as a replacement for one that Rex was going to steal from Ben.

Deal with the thugs that break into the garage looking for Scott, then head up Broadstreet Avenue towards the location of Rex’s chop shop.

Image credit: Teyon/VG247

Open the gate to the garage and scan the footprints on the floor. They seem to lead towards a secret door, so turn around and push the secret button by the entrance.

Fight your way through the rooms of thugs, making sure to grab the free skill point in the office on the left in the first room.

Eventually you will reach the second floor where there’s a button you can push to reveal the lost car. Back outside, you can either choose to let Scott return the car of his own volition to earn the Public Trust or uphold the law by arresting him.