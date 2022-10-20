If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
VIVA ESPAÑA

Resident Evil 4 Remake lets you move and shoot, but remains staunchly authentic

How do you improve on perfection?
Jim Trinca avatar
Video by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

^Stay tuned for our big Resi 4 Remake preview video with tonnes of 4K footage.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is real, we've played it, and it's looking chainsaw-pumpingly brilliant.

Resident horror expert Kelsey went to Capcom UK's offices for a short-but-sweet twenty minute hands on with everyone's favourite Resi game (even yours, and if you comment saying otherwise I'll just assume you're lying) and reported back to the mothership that everything is looking present and correct: the tetris inventory? Check. Typewriters? Check. Overpowering sense of dread? Obvs. Feet planted while aiming? No, but that's fine, because it's 2022 and nobody has time for that.

Leon Kennedy uses his knife to combat Chainsaw Man's saw in Resident Evil 4 Remake
What's "'Scuse me mate, got a loicense for that?" in Spanish

We also wonder where the remake series goes from here, with spin-offs Revelations and Code Veronica seeming like juicy candidates for the REmake treatment before Capcom should think about tackling 5 & 6, and as Alex points out, the first game hasn't yet received such an extensive reimagining as RE2, 3, and now 4 are enjoying: the Gamecube remake retained the original's fixed camera over 2D backgrounds approach, but as you might have surmised from the words "Gamecube remake", it came out twenty years ago. We're well overdue a visit to the Spencer Mansion.

Leon Kennedy fires a shotgun at a Los Ganados in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Leon will be able to move while pointing his gun now, bringing his abilities more in line with a federal agent, or the average human being with legs.

But that's for the future. In the present, Resi 4 remake is only a few months away, aiming for a March release. We're hoping to get more time with it before then, and we can't wait to see how faithful the full game is.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Jim Trinca avatar

Jim Trinca

Video Producer

Jim Trinca is a welsh actor.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More Videos

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch