Remedy provides development update on Alan Wake 2, announces Alan Wake Remastered for Switch

To celebrate 12 years of Alan Wake, Remedy has given a development update on Alan Wake 2 and has announced Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch.

The studio has also released a video that talks about today's news, as well as discussed the past and future of the series. It features Sam Lake, Ilkka Villi, and Matthew Porretta.

Alan Wake 2 was revealed at The Game Awards last December, and back then, the firm promised to show off the long-awaited follow-up this summer. Unfortunately, plans have changed, but Remedy did see fit to provide an update on how things are going and it also released some concept art.

“Everything with Alan Wake 2 development is going really well," said Lake. "We are deep in production, have a lot of material, and a great deal of the game is playable. But we’ve been talking for the past couple of months and have come to the decision here at Remedy, along with our wonderful publisher Epic Games, that we will not be showing anything big this summer.

“To create a proper, polished demo or a trailer takes a lot of effort, and it’s several months of work that could take away from development. We feel that we have momentum going, and we want to make sure we are creating the best, and first, survival horror game for Remedy. We don’t want to take the team away from that focus, so we’re going to keep going and make a great game experience, and unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a demo and trailer.”

Alan Wake 2 is slated for a 2023 release and is being published by Epic Games.

As far as when Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch is concerned, well, an exact release date wasn't provided today, only a fall release window. The game will launch as a digital release only, and runs natively on the hardware.

Alan Wake Remastered was released for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last year.