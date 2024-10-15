I don't want to alarm you, but there's an Xbox Partner Preview this week that'll offer us a fresh look at pirate Majima, plus "multiple world premieres"

Do you like video games that have something to do with Xbox? Well, if so, you'll probably want to tune into the Xbox Partner Preview show that's been announced for later this week, October 17, to be exact.

Yep, following PlayStation's State of Play late last month and Xbox itself revealing some stuff during its Tokyo Game Show broadcast, it's yet again time to sit dow, grab the popcorn, and watch some video games be shown off, as a little voice repeatedly whispers 'buy it' in your ear.

This week's Xbox Partner Preview is set to take place at 6PM BST, which is 7PM CEST, 10AM PT, and 1PM ET on October 17.

What exactly will you be in for? Well, in its blog post announcing the show, Xbox said there'll be "a dozen new trailers over the course of around 25 minutes".

As part of that, the publisher's promised "a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake 2’s next expansion, The Lake House, an action-packed new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a peek at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, multiple world premieres, and other great titles coming to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Game Pass."

So, there you go, you're at least guaranteed some spooks and a bit of pirate Majima. To be honest, the latter's more than enough to satsify me, here's hoping we get shown some sea shanty karaeoke that can be memed to death between now and February.

Around the same time it announced this showcase, Xbox also revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate members at launch on October 25, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone getting Cloud support for Utimate folksthat same thing on that day.

What do you want to see at this Xbox Partner Preview? Let us know below!