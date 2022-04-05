Rainbow Six: Mobile is coming to iOS and Android later this year

Rainbow Six: Mobile has been announced for iOS and Android! This title from Ubisoft brings the slow-paced, tactical gameplay made popular by Rainbow Six: Siege and brings it to mobile platforms, alongside many familiar maps and operators to those who’ve already siege their fair share of bomb sites.

The game will be coming with a selection of game modes, including an Attack vs Defence mode which puts two teams face to face in a best of three series of “fast-paced 5v5 matches and face intense close-quarter Combat while making timely tactical decisions”, as well a secure the area and secure the bomb.

Those who’ve fallen in love with the Rainbow Six operators can expect them to pop up here too, bringing in tow their own unique abilities and gadgets. There’s no word on how many we can expect on launch, but we can see at least ten on the key art including Ash, Mute, Caveira, and British heart throb Sledge.

As for how this title has been specially made for mobile platforms, it’s stated that the game has been designed with shorter matches and game sessions in mind. Not only that, but players will be able to customise the HUD and controls as they desire - something that is going to be sorely needed due to the varying size and capabilities of Ios and Android platforms.

While it’s obviously cool to see new games come to mobile platforms, and the joys of Rainbow Six reach the hands of a growing number of players worldwide, the team at Ubisoft will surely have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to convince the pre-existing community of this game’s merits, and that the Rainbow Six experience can translate over to an entirely different platform without losing some of the lustre that garnered its passionate fanbase up to this point.

For more Ubisoft news, check out our report on the new Prince of Persia and Immortal Fenyx Rising game in development, as well as the Scalar tech they use to create open world titles.