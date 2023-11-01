PS5 Slim and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle on the way per advertisement

Sony will sell a PlayStation 5 Slim disc edition bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, per an advertisement that has appeared online.

The advertisement was noticed by Charlie Intel, and it prices the bundle at $499, which is what the console itself will cost. This means the game will come free with the PS5 slim, saving you around $69.99.

Announcing the slimmer PlayStation 5.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499.



This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own.



This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own.

Available November 10. pic.twitter.com/wKguHk3IQP — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 31, 2023

Sony announced in October the slimmer PS5 model would arrive sometime in November, but didn't provide a release date. According to the article from Charlie Intel, the bundle will be made available on November 10 - two days after Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 8.

The new design comes with 1TB storage for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, and there's the new option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the PS5 Digital Edition.

If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later, as it will also be sold separately.

The slimmer model features the same technology as the current PS5 packed into a smaller form factor with a reduction in volume by more than 30% and weight by 18% and 24% compared to current models.