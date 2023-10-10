PS5 slim launches in November with a sleeker design

Sony has announced a smaller PlayStation 5 model is scheduled to launch in November.

The new design comes with 1TB storage for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, and there's the new option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the PS5 Digital Edition.

Here's a new look at the new PlayStation 5 model.

There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion sporting a glossy look while the bottom remains matte. If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later, as it will also be sold separately for $79.99, €119.99, £99.99, or ¥11,980.

The slimmer model features the same technology as the current PS5 packed into a smaller form factor with a reduction in volume by more than 30% and weight by 18% and 24% compared to current models.

Sony said the new model will continue to roll out globally in the following months after its November release. Once the inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available.

As far as pricing is concerned, here's what you'll pay:

There will be a variety of PS5 Console Cover colors for the new model starting in early 2024, including an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.

For more information and to look over the slimmer console's specifications, head over to the PlayStation Blog.