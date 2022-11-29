Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sinistea and Polteageist: How to evolve with Cracked Pot and Chipped Pot

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s plenty of adorable Pokemon to go about finding. One of them is undoubtedly Sinistea, a ghost-type Pokemon that takes the form of a teacup and later evolves into Polteageist with the help of a Cracked Pot or Chipped Pot.

Sinistea is actually the soul of someone that has since possessed a cup of tea. They’re known to regularly appear in houses, and those who are keen fans will strive to make the perfect tea and teacup in the hopes that Sinistea possesses it. There’s no telling why, though, since Sinistea will consume vitality from within if you drink it!

Lore time is over, so here’s how to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist using the Cracked Pot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With an encounter rate of 60%, Sinistea isn’t too troubling to find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll find it floating around Area Six of the South Province, and Area Three of the East Province, as detailed on the map of its habitat below.

Here's where to find Sinistea.

How to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re then hoping to evolve your Sinistea into a Polteageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’re going to need a little patience.

First things first, you’ll need to check which form of Sinistea you have. The Pokemon can appear in two forms: Phony, and Authentic. There’s no real difference between the Pokemon, so it doesn’t matter which one you get, but you can identify Authentic Sinistea by checking if it has a blue stamp on the bottom of its teacup.

If you have a Phony Sinistea, you’ll need to find a Cracked Pot to evolve it into Polteageist. Meanwhile, an Authentic Sinistea requires the Chipped Pot to evolve.

Once you have the necessary pot, simply give it to Sinistea and watch them evolve!

Where to find a Chipped Pot and Cracked Pot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Chipped Pot and Cracked Pot items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are incredibly elusive. At the time of writing, there’s only one known way to get them, and it isn’t guaranteed.

That said, your only option is to make your way to the Port Marinada Auction House, and hope that the item appears there. If you’re keeping an eye out for the item, you’ll want to also make sure you’ve plenty of Pokedollars or LP to hand in case the auction skyrockets.

You can try your chances at finding a Cracked Pot or Chipped Pot at the Auction House.

If you find that the Auction House isn’t home to a Chipped Pot or Cracked Pot, the items for sale refresh each real-time day. So, you’ll have to wait while tomorrow to check again and hope that the item appears. You’ll also need to have faced off against Cascarrafa Gym before you can even access the Auction House.

With the Auction House refreshing each day, you can also go ahead and cheat the system. Animal Crossing: New Horizons time-travellers will already know what I’m talking about; you can change the date and time in the system settings of your Nintendo Switch to revisit the Auction House as many times as you need. This, if you’re happy doing it, can reduce how long you’re waiting around to evolve Sinistea massively.

For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at how to get the Metal Coat and evolve Scizor, as well as how to get the King's Rock item and evolve Slowpoke. If you already have those, then be sure to collect all the Eeveelutions!