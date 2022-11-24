If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Girafarig Location: How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf

The giraffe Pokemon gets an upgrade.
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

Across the lush, albeit buggy, open-world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are over 100 new Pokemon to catch, including an all-new evolution for the one and only giraffe Pokemon, Girafarig.

Girafarig is an unusual Pokemon, with a brain both in its head and its tail. You might’ve noticed the sharp gnashers accompanying the head on its tail, protecting the Pokemon from behind. That said, Girafarig can now evolve into Farigiraf. With a hardened head, the Pokemon’s two brains are finally synced up and stronger than ever. Why wouldn’t you want this Pokemon? Other than the fact that it's terrifying, of course.

Without further ado, here’s where to find Girafarig, and how to evolve it into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Girafarig locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Girafarig is relatively easy to come by in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The giraffe Pokemon can be found in one area of Paldea, just slightly south of Casseroya Lake.

The Pokemon also has a 10% encounter rate, which is lower than most common Pokemon, but you should have no trouble at all finding one once you know where to look.

You can check out Girafarig’s specific habitat on the map below.

Girafarig's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Girafarig into a Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to make a little bit more effort than just levelling.

When your Girafarig eventually reaches Level 32, it will learn the move ‘Twin Beam’. Let the Pokemon learn the move, and it’ll evolve into Farigiraf right after!

If you happen to have a Girafarig that’s long past Level 32, and hasn’t learned Twin Beam, don’t worry too much. You can actually relearn moves with the press of a few buttons, and have them evolve that way.

That’s all for Girafarig and it’s slightly-taller, brainier evolution, Farigiraf. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, be sure to check out how to change the Tera Type of your Pokemon, as well as how to breed them.

Comments

