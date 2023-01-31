Pokemon Go players have Go Tour: Hoenn Global and Rayquaza to look forward to in February

Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza returns to Pokemon Go in late February. Finally.

The super-ancient Pokemon will appear in five-star raids from February 22 to March 1, and will know the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are coming to Pokémon Go

The folks at Niantic must have heard my repeated pleas for the Pokemon's return. I'm super excited and will accept any raid invitation I receive featuring the Dragon/Flying-type. I better start saving my PokeCoins because I will need to purchase more than a few remote raid passes, I imagine. Keep your fingers crossed that I catch a shiny.

Rayquaza's not all you have to look forward to next month. Latias and Latios will be appearing in Mega Raids during this time.

And, there's even more in store. Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global will run the weekend of February 25-26, so there's that to look forward to as well.

You can take part in Special Research featuring Rhi from the Go Ultra Recon Squad. Rhi is researching Hoenn folklore about the Red and Blue Orbs, which are said to have some connection to Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

A Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge will be available and you will need to pick a side. The team you pick will shape certain in-person Pokemon encounters, so choose your side well. Each hour, you can complete special Field Research on behalf of your team. Depending on which team completes more Field Research, all players will see increased Primal Raids for either Primal Kyogre (Sapphire) or Primal Groudon (Ruby) — plus an increased chance of encountering additional wild Pokemon.

As teams compete in the Ruby vs Sapphire Challenge, certain additional Pokemon will appear in the wild based on hourly results. Complete Field Research on behalf of your team to increase your chance of encountering these Pokemon such as Illumise, Wailmer and others for Sapphire, and Volbeat, Trapinch, and others for Ruby.

Five star raids during this time will feature Attack, Defense, Normal, and Speed forms of Deoxys who may even be shiny.

Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat and May’s bow will also be appearing in the wild.

Various Pokemon will appear in the wild, depending upon the habitat. And eggs will feature a new batch of creatures, with 10km eggs featuring either Torkoal, Tropius, or Relicanth - which I need.

There will be a new Masterwork Research quest called Wish Granted, providing you with the opportunity to encounter Shiny Jirachi. Tickets will be available in the in-game shop for $4.99 from February 20 to March 20.

Pokemon Storage and Item Bag Capacity increases will also be available through the in-game store. The maximum capacity of storage and items will increase by 250.

You can look forward to new pieces of featured music inspired by Ruby and Sapphire created by Junichi Masuda, Pokemon video game series composer and chief creative fellow of The Pokemon Company.

If you plan to participate in Go Tour: Hoenn live in Las Vegas, there will be an increased chance to encounter shinies. Attending the in-person event February 18-19 will allow you to participate in a Special Research story where you will team up with Team Go Rocket and earn some exclusive Timed Research.

Finally, the in-person event will also allow you to skip steps leading to the encounter with Shiny Jirachi.