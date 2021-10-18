Outriders arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow

Square Enix and Microsoft have announced that Outriders is on the way to Xbox Game Pass for PC, and it's due to arrive on the service tomorrow (October 19). And, if you've been playing People Can Fly’s action game on Steam, you can download a new patch that'll let you enjoy cross-play with anyone progressing via the Microsoft Store.

If you're unfamiliar with the title, the game is set in a sci-fi world and is a third-person shooter featuring a progression system and itemization options to create a variety of class builds.

If you are playing on Steam, you can download a new 4.8GB patch for the game that'll let you match the game with the Microsoft Store version, allowing you to cross-play with anyone playing the game on Microsoft's launcher.

There is also a push to get the game in-line with other platforms over on Stadia, so that players across all platforms can enjoy the game together.

We are hoping to also update Stadia in the very near future.



This update would bring Stadia in line with all other platforms. We are still improving the Stadia crossplay experience so crossplay between Stadia and other platforms will only go live with our November update.



The game originally launched on April 1 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Maybe now the game is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, developer People Can Fly might finally start getting some royalties for the project.

