Online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games are available without a PlayStation Plus subscription this weekend

Quick bit of news for you: those without a PlayStation Plus subscription can play online multiplayer for free this weekend.

This means you can hop into any game with a multiplayer component without needing a Plus membership. You will, however, need to have a PlayStation Network account.

The Online Multiplayer Weekend kicks off on February 12 at 12:01am and runs until February 14 at 11:59pm local time.

So, there's no excuse not to jump into a multiplayer game this weekend.

Speaking of PlayStation Plus, in its recent financial report, Sony announced the service now has 48 million subscribers which is up from the 47.4 million reported for the same period year-over-year. PlayStation Network as a whole saw 111 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs).

Those who are PS Plus subscribers can grab three games this month. The titles are EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.