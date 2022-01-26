PlayStation Plus games for February include UFC 4 and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for February 2022.

The games are UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

In UFC 4, you will develop and customize your character through a progression system across all modes. Starting out as an amateur you will work your way up to UFC superstar in Career Mode, or challenge the world in Blitz Battles or Online World Championships. The game also features overhauled takedown and ground mechanics to deliver more control in those phases of the fight.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is the 2013 quest and standalone campaign that was the inspiration for the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game has you pick from six Vault Hunters, each with their own abilities and builds, and jump into fantasy battles in solo or co-op. You will be fighting your way through forests, crypts, and fortresses - all of which can change in an instant depending on Tina’s whims.

For PS5 users, there's Planet Coaster: Console Edition which tasks you with building the coaster park of your dreams. There are Blueprints available allowing you to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities, and scenery. But you can also build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction and transform the ground with terrain-altering tools. You will also need to manage the park as there will be guests that react in real-time to prices, scenery, and attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures and profits rise.

All three games will be made available February 1 and will remain available for download until February 28.

In the meantime, you still have time to play January offerings Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic until the 31st.