Game Pass bonanza: The Crew 2, UFC 4, Super Mega Baseball 4, and MLB The Show 23 are free-to-play this weekend

Xbox users can play four games for free this weekend - and beyond - if they are a Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

From today through Sunday, July 9 subscibers can play The Crew 2 and UFC 4 for free.

MLB The Show 23 - New Feature Trailer | Available Now

MLB The Show 23 will be available through July 12, and Super Mega Baseball 4 will be available through July 13.

The Crew 2 features the newest season of Road to Motorfest, where you will find Motorfest easter eggs throughout the map as well as a race creator. Free Play Days players also get to keep their progression if they purchase The Crew 2 up to 90% off ($4.99) during the weekend.

Shape your legend in EA Sports UFC 4 during the free play period. Want to stay in the octagon even longer? Celebrate UFC 290 by picking up the full game for 90% off ($5.99), only from July 6-9.

Xbox Series X title MLB: The Show 23 comes with all-new content. You can play however you want with tools to create customized uniforms, logos, and stadiums. And after a fun weekend of baseball, hotdogs and beer (BYOB), continue the full game with sales of 40%-50% off ($55.99).

Another sports title, Super Mega Baseball 4, is free-to-play for a limited time, and if you want to keep smashing dingers after the event ends, pick up the game on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One for $34.99 instead of $49.99.

You can keep the fun going if you purchase any of the games for Xbox, plus you will recieved a limited time discount. You will keep your Gamerscore and achievements earned during the free-to-play event.