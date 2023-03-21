MLB the Show 23 and Infinite Guitars coming soon to Game Pass

March trudges on, and during its trek through the calendar, it brings more games to Game Pass.

Today, you can download Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince's Edition for the cloud, console, and PC. Developed by Level-5, the studio reunited with character designer Yoshiyuki Momose and composer Joe Hisaishi for the next Ni no Kuni tale.

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - Prince’s Edition Xbox Release Trailer

The RPG tells the tale of prince Evan who is learning how to become a leader and build a kingdom. Usurped from his castle, Evan seeks to start a new one. In the fully explorable open-world game, you control Evan and other characters in the party in battles. In battle, you can use magical abilities assisted by elementals called Higgledies.

Released in 2018 for PC and PS4, the game received generally positive reviews and sold over 900,000 copies within two months of release. It was released for Switch in 2021 and is playable today on Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Game Pass. All DLC released for the game comes in this edition.

MLB the Show 23 arrives on March 28 for cloud and console. If you are a Game Pass member, you can play the game four days early on March 24, including additional in-game items with the purchase of the Early Access Bundle.

The latest release in the series features over 5,000 gameplay animations ranging from robbing foul balls, dives, variety at the corners, and animations for urgency and efficiency. The developers have updated in-game displays to increase clarity among the player base. Additional information on changes made since the last entry in the series can be found here.

March 30 will see the release of Infinite Guitars for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, this rhythm RPG features anime-inspired art, Mech battles, and an original soundtrack. In the game, you will grab your electric guitar and gather a party to rock out against the metal war machines.

With new games, older titles leave the service. You have until March 31 to play the games, and if you like what you play, you can take 20% off the price and pick up where you left off.

Here are the games leaving Game Pass: A Memoir Blue, Chinatown Detective Agency, ClusterTruck, Double Dragon Neon, Kraken Academy, MLB The Show 22, and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.