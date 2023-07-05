The best-selling game ever made - GTA 5 - is coming back to Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto 5 - the best-selling game of all time - is coming to Game Pass starting today. Those with an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S can grab this game with their standard Game Pass subscription.

The game, having recently passed 160 million units sold earlier this year, has obviously found its way into the hands of countless players across the world. However, if you don't count yourself among that astronomical crowd, you can grab courtesy of Microsoft's subscription service.

It launches on Game Pass alongside a small and heartful Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, which for the cost of a Game Pass subscription is well worth grabbing alongside Take two's gargantuan open world criminal enterprise simulator.

GTA 5 remains the game that just keeps selling... one way or another. It remains a top spot holder in annual sales figures year over year, and even saw a significant bump in sold copies following the disasterous launch of GTA: The Trilogy. No matter how far we get away from its initial launch, the game can't be kept down when it comes to generating cash.

It's getting constant updates too - thanks to its multiplayer component GTA Online. Weekly updates bring improvements to the remaining criminals roaming the streets of Los Santos, while quality of life patches recently fixed one of the games longest lasting gripes.

Have you yet to pick the game up? At this point, you've got to wonder just how many people there are left for it to win over. Speaking personally, I believe the people who are gonna jump in must have done so already. Oh well - can't hurt to have a big hitter on Game Pass I suppose!