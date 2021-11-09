Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep campaign now available as a standalone title

Gearbox has released a standalone version of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Released in 2013 as Borderlands 2 DLC, the campaign is set within the world of a fantasy-themed tabletop role-playing game known as Bunkers and Badasses. Serving as the game master, Tiny Tina’s game was the most popular among the DLC packs released for the title. It is also the basis for the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands scheduled for release in February.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is out now and can be yours on PC through Steam. It is also available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It will run you $9.99.

You can grab it for free through the Epic Games Store until November 16.

In the upcoming Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you will create your own hero through appearance customization and a multiclass system that allows you to mix and match six different character skill trees. Two of those classes include the Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker.

Fantastical environments include mushroom forests, pirate coves, and a diverse array of locations with their own plot missions, side quests, enemies, and more that will be discovered as you progress through the game.

Some of the places to explore include Brighthoof, which is the “crown jewel” of Queen Butt Stallion’s queendom and the region includes Butt Stallion's Castle. There’s also the Sunfang Oasis which features lush foliage, lagoons, and large ruins from long-gone civilizations. You will also find a town in the sky by using the Tangledrift beanstalk.

The premise of the game is to try to defeat the Dragon Lord, and during your quest, you will run into a variety of monsters, from sharks with legs to sentient skeletons part of the Skeleton Army.

There will be plenty of weapons in the game to help you along the way along with spellcasting. You can keep a dedicated melee weapon constantly equipped as well.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases on March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.