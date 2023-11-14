Modern Warfare 3 has an assortment of weapons for players to choose from and experiment with, but as always, there are some guns that have proven to be the best weapons in MW3 right now. Some weapons have returned from previous titles, including the TAQ 56, which is proving to be a solid pick in MW3 at the moment.

The best MW3 TAQ 56 loadout isn’t the best assault rifle in the game, but it can be unlocked easily and has good enough stats to land plenty of kills with. In this TAQ 56 loadout, we’ll run through all the attachments, gear, and equipment you may need to get the most out of the weapon.

MW3 best TAQ 56 loadout: best attachments

The TAQ 56 was one of the best assault rifles in MW2, and it’s back in MW3 with pretty good stats. That said, the weapon can be made a lot more strong at close-medium ranges using the right attachments. This loadout is thanks to Ears.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

The FSS Combat Grip as our rear grip will increase our recoil control and gun kick control with the TAQ-56, making it a little bit easier to keep control of and secure kills with. Pairing this with the 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel which increases our bullet velocity, range, and hip fire accuracy, and we’ll be trading a little bit of that recoil control from our rear grip for some additional range and accuracy.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Attaching the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor as the muzzle for the TAQ-56 will make us undetectable on enemy radars when firing so we can be sneaky if we want to. It’ll also increase our bullet velocity and damage range further, and help our recoil control significantly so we'll have an easier time using the gun. This attachment will, like our barrel, reduce our handling of the gun a little, but this is where our underbarrel comes in.

The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop as an underbarrel will give us some handling stats back, as well as a little additional recoil control. It improves our sprint to fire speed, ADS speed, vertical recoil and gun kick control so we’re able to be relatively mobile with the AR while increasing our ability to control the TAQ-56’s recoil.

Adding the Slate Reflector as an optic isn’t a necessity, and can be swapped out for an attachment you prefer. It is good for snappy target acquisition, however, so worth considering over the default ironsights.

MW3 best TAQ 56 perks and equipment

Now that our TAQ 56 loadout is established and we’ve got a powerful AR in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots.

Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases your weapon swap speed.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases your weapon swap speed. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer. Tacticals: Battle Rage - a stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed.

Battle Rage - a stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, Tactical equipment is resisted, and Tactical Sprint is constantly refreshed. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. The Claymore - a proximity activated explosive mine - is also worth considering.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. The Claymore - a proximity activated explosive mine - is also worth considering. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the MCW in MW3

The TAQ 56 is unlocked in MW3 when a player reaches Level 55. You will then need to complete an Armory Unlock challenge.

For more on MW3, take a look at some of the other assault rifles on offer. There’s our MCW loadout, MTZ-556 loadout, and SVA 545 loadout to all experiment with.