Mortal Kombat 1 to release without cross-play; accessibility options detailed

The launch trailer is also available for your viewing pleasure.

Mortal Kombat Key Art
Image credit: Warner Bros./Netherrealm Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1 will be missing cross-play when it releases on September 19.

But not to worry: Netherrealm Studios is working hard to implement the feature and promises it will be available post-release. The studio has yet to announce which platforms will include the feature, but hopefully, PC and console players can play together.

Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer.

Alongside the news, the launch trailer was released, providing folks with the first look at Reiko and Shang Tsung's gameplay, and accessibility options were announced.

Some accessibility options include a screen reader, colorblind modes, display settings, lowered health bars, descriptive audio, extra audio feedback, invasions mode navigation assistance, separate volume controls, subtitles, directional surround sound, remappable controls, andmore options. You can look over the full list through here.

Upon release, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

