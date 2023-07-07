Mortal Kombat 1 brought the smoke with an excellent Lin Kuei trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 got a brand-new trailer last night showing off several returning characters - mostly from the Lin Kuei - everyone's favourite band of colourful ninjas.

The trailer highlights both story and gameplay details for Sub Zero, Scorpion, Smoke, and Rain. We also see Sektor, Cyrax, and Frost show up in the form of Kameo fighters, adding mid-combat assists and their own blows to the X-ray animation.

Mortal Kombat 1 Lin Kuei game play trailer 🐉 pic.twitter.com/jEUBEm61Ec — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 6, 2023

It's a fun trailer, packed with a mix of callbacks to the older games with recognisable special moves spread all across the trailer. It's also wrapped in a bunch of new additions too, with all characters clearly getting freshened up with the reboot of the Mortal Kombat universe.

Starting with Sub Zero, we see several new takes on classic ice-based attacks like the ice clone and slide, as well as some up-close ice sword blows. It's clear they're also bringing back a meaner Sub Zero, tempted to control Earthrealm with his elemental brothers.

Ironically, cooler heads seem to prevail with Scorpion, who seems a measured guy this time around. However, that doesn't mean we don't see the high-flying fighting style we've grown to love over the years. Flame teleports, rope grabs, and other heated blows fly loose in Scorpion's section of the trailer.

Onto the really new stuff. While Scorpion and Sub Zero are kept largely faithful, Smoke has received a serious glow up in Mortal Kombat 1. Their entire kit looks new, with call backs to the old Smoke sure, but totally revamped with the close range kunai fighting playing a central role.

The character we see take centre stage is Rain, who has turned into something of a sorcerer. With staff in hand, he's seen shooting out numerous massive water-based attacks from a distance. Another totally new look, while keeping their classic colour.

Aside from that are the aforementioned kameo fighters. Frost, Sektor, and Cyrax are back and looking classic. We see them pop up throughout the trailer with many of their older moves, leading to larger combos and special finisher animations. Fans of the Lin Kuei have most of their favs back in a big way with Mortal Kombat 1.