Modern Warfare 2 has four whole sets of specs for the PC version

As we get closer to the big Modern Warfare 2 launch, more mysteries are being resolved. One such unknown has been the game's PC requirements. Although the beta specs were fairly modest, we weren't sure whether they'd hold for the final version.

Infinity Ward has now answered all of our questions, and offered not one, not two, but four sets of PC specs for different configurations.

Our thoughts on the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

The PC version of Modern Warfare 2 looks to have the same level of care put into it as with other Call of Duty games in recent years. In that it will support a wide range of options, including ultra-wide resolutions, and higher framerates. It will launch with a new version of Activision's proprietary Ricochet anti-cheat on day one, too.

Modern Warfare 2 also support cross-play and multiplayer cross-progression across all platforms, including PC.

Before we get into it, a note about the hi-rez assets cache. This is a space that will be used to store textures and other assets, which Modern Warfare 2 will stream during gameplay. The option can be disabled if you're low on storage space.

All that said, none of the specs feature a framerate target, but it's presumably 60fps.

Modern Warfare 2 minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K, AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K, AMD Ryzen 3 1200. RAM : 4GB.

: 4GB. Storage : 72GB.

: 72GB. Hi-rez cache : Up to 32GB.

: Up to 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470. GPU RAM: 2GB.

Modern Warfare 2 recommended PC specs (high settings)

OS : Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1400.

: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1400. RAM : 12GB.

: 12GB. Storage : 72GB.

: 72GB. Hi-rez cache : Up to 32GB.

: Up to 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. GPU RAM: 4GB.

Modern Warfare 2 PC competitive specs (high framerate)

OS : Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X.

: Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage : 72GB.

: 72GB. Hi-rez cache : Up to 32GB.

: Up to 32GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. GPU RAM: 8GB.

Modern Warfare 2 PC ultra specs (high FPS at 4K)

OS : Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 64Bit (latest update), Windows 11 64Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i9-9900K, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.

: Intel Core i9-9900K, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage : 72GB.

: 72GB. Hi-rez cache : Up to 64GB.

: Up to 64GB. GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. GPU RAM: 10GB.

The Modern Warfare 2 pre-load kicks off today for the campaign, with the full game to follow soon. Unless you're on Xbox, where you get to download everything today. Modern Warfare 2 is out October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.