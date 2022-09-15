Modern Warfare 2 beta start and end times, pre-load, download size and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is about to start. This will be our first opportunity to go hands-on with various bits of multiplayer gameplay; test out the new gunplay; tinker with weapon customisation in the revamped Gunsmith system, and even earn some rewards to use in the full game.

This page will answer any question you might have about the Modern Warfare 2 beta, as far as platforms, early access, download sizes and content. Before you get into it, know that the beta schedule this year is similar to recent Call of Duty beta tests.

In that PlayStation players get one weekend to themselves, whereas PC and Xbox have wait for the following weekend - regardless of whether or not you pre-ordered.

Modern Warfare 2 beta start times and schedule

As we outlined above, the Modern Warfare 2 beta takes place over two weekends, with each weekend itself split into two stages. The first weekend is exclusive to PlayStation, and the second opens up to PC and Xbox.

The beta start times are the same across both weekends, but differ by region because of time differences:

10am PDT

1pm EDT

6pm BST

7pm CEST

The schedule is a little more complicated, but nothing you haven't seen before.

Modern Warfare 2 beta start and end times weekend one (PlayStation exclusive)

Early access : Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17.

: Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17. Open beta: Sunday, September 18 to Tuesday, September 20.

Modern Warfare 2 beta start and end times weekend two (PC, Xbox, PlayStation cross-play)

Early access : Thursday, September 22 to Friday, September 23.

: Thursday, September 22 to Friday, September 23. Open beta: Saturday, September 24 to Monday, September 26.

How to access the Modern Warfare 2 beta

The early access portion of each weekend is available only to players who pre-ordered the game. If you made the pre-order digitally, directly on your console/PC's store, you'll be automatically granted access.

If you instead made it through a retailer, like Amazon, you'll be emailed a code that you'll need to enter on this beta website. Pick your platform, and keep an eye on your email afterwards because you'll be sent your actual beta code - which is what will allow you to download the beta.

If you'd rather wait for the open portion of either of the two weekends, you'll be able to download the beta freely through your console/PC's store and enjoy it without having to pre-order.

That said, Activision itself and some content creators/media sometimes give away codes on their social media accounts, so keep an eye out for that if you're eager to play early.

The full Modern Warfare 2 beta schedule.

Modern Warfare 2 beta pre-load

The pre-load is available now on PlayStation consoles. It went live two days before the actual beta, so we expect that PC and Xbox pre-loads will go live at a similar time (likely September 21) ahead of the second weekend.

Modern Warfare 2 beta download size

The Modern Warfare 2 beta comes in at 25.3GB on PlayStation 5, and 34.4GB on PlayStation 4. We expect similar sizes on other platforms, too, but we can't say for sure until their respective per-loads become available.

Modern Warfare 2 beta PC specs

If you're playing on PC, make sure you system meets or exceeds the specs below. That said, it's not clear whether those requirements will be the same for the final version of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 beta minimum PC specs

OS : Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X.

: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470. GPU Memory : 3GB.

: 3GB. RAM : 8GB.

: 8GB. Storage space : 25GB.

: 25GB. Recommended drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79, AMD: 21.9.1.

Modern Warfare 2 beta recommended PC specs

OS : Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update).

: Windows 10 - 64 Bit (latest update). CPU : Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X.

: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. GPU Memory : 3GB.

: 3GB. RAM : 16GB.

: 16GB. Storage space : 25GB.

: 25GB. Recommended drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79, AMD: 21.9.1.

Modern Warfare 2 beta content

Infinity Ward has yet to detail the full content of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. We expect everything to be made clear during the Call of Duty: Next showcase tonight. That said, we know we'll have access to both 6v6 multiplayer, as well Battle Maps, which likely means Ground War.

Outside of maps and modes, a lot of players are looking forward to the Gunsmith 2.0 and Weapon Platforms system, which looks to have a lot of depth.

Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards

Activision is offering more rewards than ever before to players who jump into the Modern Warfare 2 beta. The good news is that whatever rewards you unlock will be available for use in the beta, as well as at launch when you get the full game.

There are ten rewards in total to be earned, simply unlocked by reaching the appropriate account level. The first five are available during the first weekend, which appears to have a level 15 level cap. The same awards can be unlocked in the second weekend, alongside five others for a total of ten. The second weekend's level cap rises to 30.

Here they are:

