Modern Warfare 2 patch notes confirm one small but much-needed fix

Modern Warfare 2 is huge. Massive. The launch of Warzone 2 has attracted over 25 milion people, so there are a lot of eyes on the game's early updates. Luckily for Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven, the first massive update has done some particularly impressive things.

One of the top-level changes is the reintroduction of the CDL modes (that's Call of Duty League, if you're curious) which were removed after some bugs were discovered in the playlists.

Millions of players will now have an easier time doing this one specific thing.

But whilst that is good, there's something even better for players that like to put a bit of bling on their loadouts: a better navigation option for all your locked and unlocked camos.

It might sound small, but when you've spent most of your between-match time idly scrolling through hundreds of different camos trying to find something that looks half-decent on the Kastov 762, say, having the option to see what is actually unlocked and slap it on your favourite weapon without hassle is a god-send.

And it's not just me and my appreciation of clean, readable UI that's into this, either; check out the MW2 reddit and you'll see other people joining the love-in.

"OK, this is actually a fantastic change," says one commentor. "I can finally figure out what camo looks best on a weapon, rather than just picking the first one that looks kinda cool because I can’t be assed to scroll through 100 locked camos."

"Finally, jeeze," says another. "Now give me a better UI so I can see more than six at once and I can shift through groups without skipping over four of them at a time."

There's still some way to go, then. But this is a good start. For the rest of the patch notes check out the list below.

GENERAL

Improvements made to help better navigate Camos:

Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories

Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos

Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.

ATTACHMENTS

Armor Piercing Ammunition

Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.

Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.

Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.

Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.

Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.

Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.

Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.

Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.

MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES