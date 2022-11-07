Modern Warfare 2 Best Kastov 762 loadout: best perks and equipment

The Kastov 762 is one of the first assault rifles you'll unlock in Modern Warfare 2, and the good news is that it's a fantastic pick. Good at most ranges, with the right attachments it can perform brilliantly no matter the situation. If you use our best MW2 Kastov 762 loadout, you'll see it at its best.

Thanks to the sheer number of attachments available for the Kastov 762 thanks to the new gunsmith, you can really tweak this gun to work at any range, however we’ve opted to build it for close quarters fights.

Follow our Best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout to the letter and you’ll be able to handle most firefights with ease. In addition, we’ve listed out great lethal, tactical and secondary options to best compliment the M4.

Check out our chat about hte Modern Warfare 2 campaign here!

MW2 best Kastov 762 Loadout: attachments and why you use them

Here is our best MW2 Kastov 762 Loadout:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Barrel: 342MM Sakin KL

Laser: 1MW Laser Box

Stock: Prolite TL3 Stock

Underbarrel: VX pineapple

The Bore-490 adds a substantial amount of recoil reduction, which is a must-have for an assault rifle that you'll be shooting at full blast at enemies right in your face. With this muzzle, you'll be more than able to keep shots on target in high-intensity situations.

As for the Barrel attachment, the 342MM Sakin KL is the close range, hyper aggresive barrel attachment. It provides extra movement speed, ADS speed and hip recoil control, at the cost of damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy and recoil control. The only way this works is if you're using a close range build, which we are!

Speaking of the laser slot, the 1MW Laser Box is a great pick. It provides flat hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control, which we need in spades in this close range build. You won't be aiming down sights much with this, so you'll get lots of value from this!

For the Stock, we have the Prolite TL3 Stock, a lightweight stock that further increases your movement speed ADS speed, and provides some smaller beenfits that aren't super crucial. You do lose a bit of recoil control, but since you'll be up close, it should not matter too much.

Finally, the underbarrel slot is taken by the VX pineapple. This attachment is a all-in-all great pick for all close range weapon builds. It provides a lot of hip fire accuracy, hip fire recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. You lose a little bit of walking speed, but we've gained so much with prior attachments that it balances out nicely.

With all of these together, you’ll have an MW2 Kastov 762 loadout that’ll let you take on anyone who you can run up to. Just don't try taking on any snipers and marksman rifles — you have no chance.

With this build, it's shoot from the hip, or don't shoot at all.

Best Kastov 762 build: secondary, equipment, perks and field upgrade

Now that we’ve got a brilliant mid-ranged assault rifle primary thanks to our MW2 best Kastov 762 loadout, we’ve got to build a class around it to best compliment the star of the show.

Secondary weapon: Signal 50 - Brilliant sniper rifle to balance out the close range build on our Kastov 762

Perk 1: Overkill - allows for two primary weapons and more overal versatility

Perk 2: Scavenger - allows for ammo pick ups off dead players, keeps you stocked up for far longer.

Perk 3: Fast Hands - quick weapon swaps and reloads. Life saver, great for high intensity moments.

Perk 4: Ghost - keeps you off UAV. Life and killstreak saver.

Tactical: Stim - isntantly triggers health regen. Keeps you alive when under fire.

Lethal: Drill Charge - great way of breaching through walls and killing campers.

How to get the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2

Thankfully, you won’t have to put in much effort at all in order to get the Kastov 762. It’s acquired at level 23, meaning all you’ll need to do is grind out a few levels in multiplayer matches before you can start unlocking attachments on it.

That concludes our guide for the best MW2 M4 Loadout! For more Modern Warfare 2 content, check out our pages on people spending upwards of £30 on Burger King skins, as well as Modern Warfare 2 turning out to be a pretty good PC benchmark!