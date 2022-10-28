Modern Warfare 2 brings back extra loadout slots, but only for PlayStation

Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched worldwide across all platforms. To celebrate the launch, PlayStation revealed a set of bonuses exclusive to PS4 and PS5. Of course, we already knew about the Oni Operator pre-order bonus, but that's not the end of it.

There are five bonuses available on PlayStation and nowhere else. Some of those are permanent, other recurring, and few are one-time only.

No exclusives in the MW2 campaign, thankfully.

Starting off with XP, the party XP bonus returns. If you're playing in a party on PlayStation, you'll earn 25% more weapon XP. This is a bonus we've seen in recent years, but at least it applies even when playing with non-PlayStation players.

Every month, PlayStation will get a 24-hour double XP event. This is another returning bonus. PlayStation Plus members also get a free bundle every season. Bundles come with unique operator skins, weapon blueprints, charms and other cosmetics.

As spotted by CharlieIntel, things get a little more interesting as you go down the list.

If you buy any battle pass bundle - which normally gets you the pass along with 20 tier skips - you'll get five extra tier skips. This is an ongoing bonus, meaning every time you buy the same bundle for future seasons, you'll get five extra tier skips.

The Call of Duty website confirms Sony PlayStation's benefits for #MWII:



-- +5 Tiers in Battle Pass Bundle

-- +25% Weapon XP when playing in party

-- Combat Packs each season

-- 2 Extra Loadouts

-- PS exclusive monthly Double XP events pic.twitter.com/M7ofbjUuis — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 27, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But the one that takes the cake is the extra loadouts. If you play on PlayStation, you'll have two extra loadout slots permanently available for you to use, once you've unlocked the ability to create a loadout. This might not seem like much, but the ability to have extra loadouts is something Call of Duty players have wanted for years.

It used to be something you bought from the in-game store, but Activision stopped doing it. With the advent of Warzone and other modes where loadouts matter, the default number just wasn't enough. For the feature to return, only for it to be PlayStation-exclusive, is a bit of a burn.

Realistically, this suggests players will be able to buy extra loadout slots down the line, seeing as it's proven to be possible.

More weapons, fewer loadout slots.

This is, of course, nothing new. Sony has had the exclusive partnership with Activision on Call of Duty for almost the entirety of the last generation, and it will likely continue over the current generation as well.

Previously, the bonuses ranged from 30-day early access to map packs (back when those were a thing), to exclusive modes for an entire year (like Survival in Modern Warfare 2019). With the death of map packs, however, the bonuses slimmed down, and mostly include exclusive skins, bundles and other cosmetics.

It is, however, quite ironic given PlayStation boss Jim Ryan's statements against Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision over fears that it could affect the experience for PlayStation players.