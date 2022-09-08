If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
fog of war

PlayStation hits out at "inadequate" Call of Duty offer from Xbox

Sony is unsatisfied with Microsoft's assurances about the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Despite Microsoft's intent to continue making Call of Duty available on PlayStation platforms beyond the current deal with Activision, Sony says the offer is "inadequate on many levels."

The offer was made privately between the two companies, but PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan made his feelings on the matter known after Xbox head Phil Spencer discussed it publically. This is the latest in a cascade of events following Microsoft's decision to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, which is currently pending regulator approvals.

Watch on YouTube

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan explained that Microsoft's offer does not consider the impact on PlayStation players. Microsoft's assurances, which Spencer made public in a comment to The Verge earlier this month, reference a written commitment in January that promised Call of Duty would remain on PlayStation "for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract."

While Spencer called it "an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements," Ryan disagrees.

"I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum," Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz.

"Microsoft has only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends.

"After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers. We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle."

Although it's unlikely for Microsoft to take Call of Duty off PlayStation, the company has made clear that it intends to bring Activision Blizzard's games to Game Pass, including Call of Duty. This could be why Sony is unsatisfied with Microsoft's commitment.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch