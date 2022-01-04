Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Spelunky 2 and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Are you ready to dive head-first into a suicide mission that could save the human race? Are you prepared to sacrifice everything so you can kiss an alien whose face you'll probably never see? Do you want to get irrationally frustrated at the controls of a wimpy little moon buggy? Well, you're in luck: Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week.

The Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from the highly acclaimed Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K. If you're planning on jumping back into the world of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you may well want to check out our guides, including overviews of best weapons, best armor, best character class and more.

And that's not all. We're also getting a wealth of new games for Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. The Xbox Wire post also announces Spelunky 2 – a challenging roguelike platformer that's known for its sadism and freedom – is coming to console and PC on January 13.

Spelunky 2 is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed roguelike platformer that received near-universal praise when it launched in 2008. This follow-up offers all the best bits of the original, and more besides – it's absolutely worth a play on Xbox Game Pass if you've never experienced it before. Just take a look at the Spelunky 2 reviews round-up if you don't believe me.

Elsewhere, Xbox Game Pass users can look forward to Outer Wilds returning to the service on cloud, console and PC on January 6. Embr – in which you fight fires with friends for profit in an unpredictable and frantic multiplayer melee – joins for the same platforms on the same day.

Earlier today, we noted that Xbox Game Pass got three new surprise games on Xbox, PC, and Cloud in the form of Gorogoa, Olija and The Pedestrian. You can read more about those at the link.