Outer Wilds now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital have announced that Outer Wilds is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

On the consoles, 2019’s critically acclaimed mysterious first-person space simulator game will run in 4k at 60fps. The upgrade is a free download if you already own it on PS4 and Xbox One.

Outer Wilds Xbox Series/PS5 launch trailer

Previously released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the open-world exploration game will find you probing your surroundings, tracking down mysterious signals, deciphering ancient alien writing, and roasting marshmallows.

In the game, you play as the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. You will visit planets packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time, travel to an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, and explore the surface of a planet which may even crumble beneath your feet.

Outer Wilds started as a student project by Creative Director Alex Beachum, and the alpha version of the project won the Seamus McNally Grand Prize and Excellence in Design awards at the 2015 Independent Games Festival. Since its release, it has garnered numerous industry accolades including award wins.